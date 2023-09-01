Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's viral looks decoded

The trailer of Jawan featuring Shah Rukh Khan as the lead has been impactful, courtesy his unforgettable looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

THE FAUJI LOOK

Shah Rukh Khan combats the enemies with ease as a daring soldier.

THE COP LOOK

Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts as he dons the khakee uniform on the big screen.

THE BALD LOOK

Only Shah Rukh Khan can make heads turn with the bald look.

THE INTENSE LOOK

SRK, who does intense action scenes in Jawan, sports this intriguing look.

THE CHARMING LOOK

Fans can't keep their eyes off Shah Rukh Khan as he sports a clean shaven look in some sequences of the film.

THE FEISTY LOOK

Nothing is more impactful and dangerous than Shah Rukh Khan taking on the baddies.

THE BATTERED LOOK

This is one of the several bruised looks from the film. In other shots, we have seen him covered in bandages and sporting a burnt look.

THE UNFORGETTABLE LOOK

Shah Rukh Khan looks intense as he combats Deepika Padukone in this sequences shot in the rain.

THE DROOL-WORTHY LOOK

Everything about Shah Rukh Khan in song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya is impactful. Don't be surprised if you have people replicating the star's look at events and shows.

