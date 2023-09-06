Top 10 photos that prove Gauri Khan’s fashion game is on point

We give you a lowdown on the times Gauri Khan left an impact with her impeccable looks.

BollywoodLife

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

Looks Sensational

Gauri Khan looks effortlessly cool as she pairs a white top with skintight black leather pants.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chic Choice

Gauri Khan looks chic in a polka dot mini dress featuring cut-outs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Incredible

Doesn’t she look stunning in the gold wrap-around top paired with black trousers?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wows Fans

Turns heads in this impressive black outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sparkle And Shimmer

Gauri Khan praised Manish Malhotra for making her look 'so slim' in this golden outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Looks Radiant

Gauri Khan cuts a stylish figure in a long yellow gown cinched around the waistline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Perfect Look

Gauri Khan looks absolutely stunning in this blue outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bosslady Vibes

Gauri Khan poses in a checkered blazer paired with a matching skirt and a lacy black top.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Glamorous

Gauri Khan looks nothing short of sensational in a black cutout gown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Slay Like Her!

That’s another flawless look served by Gauri Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jailer on OTT: Here’s all you need to know about the film, box office, cast, plot and more

 

 Find Out More