Jaya Bachchan's secret tips for healthy, shiny hair

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024

In an online video, Navya Nanda asks her mom Shweta and her grandmother Jaya about their secret to having such healthy and strong hair.

Jaya Bachchan told her that she has been using homemade a product which can be easily made by anyone with some basic ingredients.

She uses coconut oil, curry leaves and some fenugreek seeds which are mostly always there in everybody’s kitchen.

Jaya reveals, put all the things in a container and give it a slow boil on a slow flame.

Strain the solution and let it cool for some time. Keep it aside.

After washing your hair, apply this solution for stronger hair.

Here, coconut oil helps in the saving of protein in hair and it acts like a natural conditioner.

Try using this method suggested by Jaya Bachchan and see the difference in your hair.

