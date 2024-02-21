Jaya Bachchan's secret tips for healthy, shiny hair
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024
In an online video, Navya Nanda asks her mom Shweta and her grandmother Jaya about their secret to having such healthy and strong hair.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaya Bachchan told her that she has been using homemade a product which can be easily made by anyone with some basic ingredients.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She uses coconut oil, curry leaves and some fenugreek seeds which are mostly always there in everybody’s kitchen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaya reveals, put all the things in a container and give it a slow boil on a slow flame.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Strain the solution and let it cool for some time. Keep it aside.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After washing your hair, apply this solution for stronger hair.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here, coconut oil helps in the saving of protein in hair and it acts like a natural conditioner.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Try using this method suggested by Jaya Bachchan and see the difference in your hair.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Follow this Korean skincare routine to get glass like skin in a week
Find Out More