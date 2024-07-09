Jhanvi Kapoor and her secret diet and fitness routine

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2024

Variety in Workouts: Jhanvi keeps her exercises lively and enjoyable by combining Pilates, yoga, weight training, and dance.

Morning Yoga: To improve her flexibility and mental clarity, she begins each day with a revitalizing yoga practice.

Strength Training: She maintains a toned figure and builds lean muscle through regular weightlifting sessions.

Dance wellness: Dancing is an essential component of her exercise regimen that enables her to maintain her physical health while engaging in her passion.

Balanced Diet: To feed her body, Jhanvi concentrates on eating a balanced diet full of complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and proteins.

Hydration Habit: The secret to her healthy complexion and general well-being is consuming lots of water throughout the day.

Home-Cooked Meals: She likes to eat at home, frequently indulging in wholesome preparations of classic Indian foods.

Cheat Days: Jhanvi tries to keep her connection with food positive by indulging in her favorite sweets on occasion and believing in moderation.

