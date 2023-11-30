K-pop and K-drama celebs swear by these Korean skincare rituals
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 30, 2023
Pop stars from South Korea need to stay hydrated in order to maintain their physical fitness despite their hectic schedules.
For clearer skin, singer-songwriter IU actually consumes four liters of water every day.
Actor Song Joong-ki reveals that he uses milk to cleanse his face every night, which contributes to his smooth and radiant skin.
To try this celebrity-endorsed method for yourself, rub your face gently with a cotton pad that has been dipped in milk.
At home, Song Hye-kyo enjoys using her imagination to create her own face masks.
She mixes one raw egg white, honey and a spoonful of powdered milk once every two weeks.
Park Min-young uses two or three face masks a day at minimum to maintain plump and healthy skin.
Son Ye-jin is fond of a straightforward, fuss-free skincare regimen that appeals to someone who wants to hydrate his/her naturally oily skin with fewer steps.
Are you curious about Hyun Bin's secret to his amazing beauty? Apparently, he's been moisturizing his skin properly.
