Kajol-approved Bengali sarees to wear on Durga Puja
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 30, 2024
Durga Puja or Durgotsava is from October 9 to October 13. Here's some saree fashion inspiration ft. Kajol for all the ladies out there.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
One can never go wrong with golden and red combination. Add the glam with the round bindi and you are good to go.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Colour red is associated with Goddess Durga. Kajol's red saree is simply perfect to exude power and elegance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol once pulled off a dual tone saree in lemon yellow and green during Durga Puja. She looked radiant and how.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A yellow saree teamed with a red blouse is great combination and Kajol knows it well.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol's printed organza saree is serving serious fashion goals. We like how Kajol is obsessed with glass bangles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The royal blue colour can make anyone look ravishing. Kajol, the queen of beauty, is elegance personified in this one.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol's printed organza saree with a sleeveless blouse is a must in your wardrobe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Want to channel your desi vibes? Opt for a pretty yellow saree with a matching blouse like Kajol. Don't forget the green bangles though.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A beautiful sheer golden and beige saree is worth investing in. Kajol opted for zero accessory and minimal makeup to look stunning as ever.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: 10 celeb-inspired sarees to wear during Navratri
Find Out More