Kajol-approved Bengali sarees to wear on Durga Puja

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2024

Durga Puja or Durgotsava is from October 9 to October 13. Here's some saree fashion inspiration ft. Kajol for all the ladies out there.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One can never go wrong with golden and red combination. Add the glam with the round bindi and you are good to go.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Colour red is associated with Goddess Durga. Kajol's red saree is simply perfect to exude power and elegance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol once pulled off a dual tone saree in lemon yellow and green during Durga Puja. She looked radiant and how.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A yellow saree teamed with a red blouse is great combination and Kajol knows it well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol's printed organza saree is serving serious fashion goals. We like how Kajol is obsessed with glass bangles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The royal blue colour can make anyone look ravishing. Kajol, the queen of beauty, is elegance personified in this one.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol's printed organza saree with a sleeveless blouse is a must in your wardrobe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Want to channel your desi vibes? Opt for a pretty yellow saree with a matching blouse like Kajol. Don't forget the green bangles though.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A beautiful sheer golden and beige saree is worth investing in. Kajol opted for zero accessory and minimal makeup to look stunning as ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: 10 celeb-inspired sarees to wear during Navratri

 

 Find Out More