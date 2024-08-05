Kajol birthday: Educational qualification, crushes, net worth and more

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2024

Kajol's birthday is August 5, 1974. It indicates that today is her birthday.

Qualifications in Education: Kajol went to Panchgani's St. Joseph's Convent School, but she dropped out at age 16 to focus on her acting career.

Crushes: Kajol has spoken of her infatuation with actor Ajay Devgn, with whom she eventually got married in 1999. Karan Johar once disclosed on a show that she also harbored feelings for Akshay Kumar.

Net Worth: Based on her successful film career, brand endorsements, and many commercial activities, Kajol's estimated net worth as of 2024 is $24 million.

Highlights of her career: Kajol has received multiple honors, including six Filmfare Awards. Notable roles that she has played include those in "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge," "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," and "My Name is Khan."

Family: Kajol is the daughter of film director Shomu Mukherjee and actress Tanuja. She has two kids, Nysa and Yug, and is wed to actor Ajay Devgn.

Philanthropy: Kajol actively participates in a number of humanitarian endeavors, especially those that benefit children's health and education.

Fascinating Fact: Kajol is renowned for her directness and strong beliefs. She took a break from performing at the height of her career to prioritize her family, despite having a great career.

