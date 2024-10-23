Kajol's top 10 saree looks to light up your Diwali 2024
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 23, 2024
Kajol has been ruling our hearts since the 90s with her amazing performances.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Recently, her movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completed 29 years of its release.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress will be next seen in Do Patti, with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Along with her performances, Kajol is known for her gorgeous saree looks.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Whether it's Durga Pujo or Diwali, the actress knows how to keep up her saree game.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
From Banarasi to silk sarees, the Gupt actress can drape anything to perfection.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
If you are looking for some Bollywood inspiration this festive season, Kajol's saree looks are apt for you
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Even for several parties and gatherings, Kajol opts for a saree, making heads turn.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress can rock a heavy shimmer saree as well as a printed one, which will compel you to get one like her in your wardrobe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
So if you want to elevate your festive game this season, Kajol's sarees are what are going to make you stand out.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family will leave you stunned
Find Out More