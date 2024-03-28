Kangana Ranaut's net worth, current projects and more before she enters politics
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 28, 2024
With Anurag Basu's Gangster, Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut in 2006. She went on to play in movies such as Fashion, Raaz 2, Woh Lamhe, and others.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly she is preparing for her upcoming film, Emergency, and was recently seen in the aerial drama Tejas.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She possesses a magnificent, expensive mansion in Manali valued at approximately Rs 30 crore, and a five-bedroom flat in Mumbai, apparently costing approximately Rs 20 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She also has an office worth Rs 48 crore in Bandra (Mumbai) at Pali Hill.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Her possessions include an Audi Q3, a Mercedes Benz GLE SUV valued at Rs 75 lakhs, and a BMW 7-series. Her Mercedes Maybach S-Class is another possession.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She reportedly received an incredible Rs 21 crore for her 2021 movie Thalaivii, making her the most paid actress in the business.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
According to reports, she has a net worth of between 90 and 95 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She was introduced as the Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the next Lok Sabha elections.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Panchayat season 3 on OTT: Jitendra Kumar aka Abhishek to lose his position in Phulera as old character re-enters?
Find Out More