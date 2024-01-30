Kapil Sharma's Punjab farmhouse is like a paradise on Earth
Vridhi Soodhan
Jan 30, 2024
Kapil has a happy life in a beautiful Mumbai flat with his family. In addition, he has a stunning farmhouse in Punjab, the town of his birth.
Numerous media sources claim that Kapil's farmhouse is valued at Rs 25 crores. His vacation retreat in Punjab is an expansive estate spanning several acres.
Kapil's farmhouse, with its wide lawn and lush vegetation in front, offers a tranquil touch of nature.
The farmhouse exhibits the ideal blend of classic charm and contemporary elegance. The essence of Punjab's rich cultural legacy is reflected in the architectural style of Kapil's farmhouse.
Generous living spaces are embellished with luxurious furniture, sophisticated interior design, and stunning artwork.
Kapil Sharma may escape the spotlight and appreciate the beauty of nature in this secluded hideaway with its exquisite architecture, opulent interiors, and spectacular surroundings.
This exquisite home offers a haven where Kapil Sharma may rest in the lap of nature and revitalize his spirit away from the bustle of city life.
The beloved comedian's farmhouse provides an intimate look into his world and is a real reflection of his larger-than-life persona.
