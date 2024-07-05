Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan give THESE beautiful relationship lessons

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 05, 2024

Mutual Respect: Always honor each other's uniqueness and professional decisions.

Resolving disagreements through open and honest communication is essential to effective communication.

Quality Time: Make time for each other a priority, even with hectic schedules.

Encourage one another's professional and personal development through a supportive partnership.

Partial sharing of parenting and home duties is known as "shared responsibilities" and these 2 stars knows it well.

Preserving Privacy: Keep your matters hidden from the public eye and keep personal concerns private.

Love and Humor: Enjoy each other's company and keep your relationship lighthearted by showing each other love and laughter.

Celebrating distinctions: Acknowledge and value each other's individuality and distinctions, be it religion or family upbringings.

