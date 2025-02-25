Kareena Kapoor inspired TOP 10 looks for Shivratri

Try out these ethnic looks approved by Kareena Kapoor on this Shivratri

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2025

Here are some ethnic glamorous looks by Kareena Kapoor to shine on this Shivratri.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Printed violet suit paired with golden accessories makes heads turn.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The pink kurta with golden embroidery exudes elegant energy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The white chinkari suit looks extremely graceful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karina sines in a golden gown illuminating the room.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A red salwar suit with a broad border looks captivating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sea green detailed Anarkali suit exudes traditional charm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The yellow suit set looks gorgeous on Kareena.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The blush pink embroidered suit radiates elegant vibes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The boat-necklined red suit set evokes graceful glam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A floral saree with white strapped blouse is effortlessly gorgeous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Avika Gor's TOP 10 glamorous looks you'd want to recreate

 

 Find Out More