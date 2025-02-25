Kareena Kapoor inspired TOP 10 looks for Shivratri
Try out these ethnic looks approved by Kareena Kapoor on this Shivratri
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 25, 2025
Here are some ethnic glamorous looks by Kareena Kapoor to shine on this Shivratri.
Printed violet suit paired with golden accessories makes heads turn.
The pink kurta with golden embroidery exudes elegant energy.
The white chinkari suit looks extremely graceful.
Karina sines in a golden gown illuminating the room.
A red salwar suit with a broad border looks captivating.
Sea green detailed Anarkali suit exudes traditional charm.
The yellow suit set looks gorgeous on Kareena.
The blush pink embroidered suit radiates elegant vibes.
The boat-necklined red suit set evokes graceful glam.
A floral saree with white strapped blouse is effortlessly gorgeous.
