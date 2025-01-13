Lohri 2025: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and more celeb-approved fashion to look fab

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2025

Shehnaaz Gill manages to turn heads in style with her oh-so-hot looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor's pictures in traditional wear will make you go weak in the knees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonakshi Sinha plaited her hair to look like a Punjaban.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan never disappoints the fashion police with her unique style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan fashionable pictures go viral among audiences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut pictures speak volumes about her styling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna is a fashionista in real life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parineeti Chopra manages to look drop dead gorgeous in every frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditi Rao Hydari definitely knows how to get the best out from her outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shamita Shetty oozes oomph in the picture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and more; top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies worldwide

 

 Find Out More