Kareena Kapoor Khan is a divine beauty in a pastel pink drape gown as she attends an event in Dubai

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2024

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fashion goddess and there is no doubt about it.

She always puts her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. At an event in Dubai, she was beauty personified and how!

Kareena was in Dubai to celebrate the 140th Anniversary of Bvlgari’s High Jewellery collection.

She looked divine in Anamika Khanna couture. The drape gown fitted her well and floral jacket added the charm.

Kareena added the bling to her outfit with Bvlgari's high jewellery.

The Jane Jaan actress opted for subtle makeup with a nude lipstick. Hair she tied in a sleek bun.

The sunset in the background added to the beauty of Kareena Kapoor Khan's pictures.

Earlier this week, Kareena floored al with her red salwar pajama look as she met PM Narendra Modi.

Before that, she charmed all with her look at Red Sea Film Festival.

The body hugging velvet gown with a face veil was just too good.

