Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and more celebrity diet secrets to look 20 in your 40s
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024
Malaika Arora starts her day with a warm glass of lemon-honey water as part of a balanced and healthful diet.
Sonakshi Sinha would take multivitamin pills and drink nine glasses of water each day to help her lose weight. She would eat one raw fruit and vegetable each day to increase her intake of lean protein.
Salman Khan fully avoids sweets and processed foods in favor of lean protein sources like chicken, egg whites, and fish in order to maintain his health.
Having six modest, low-calorie meals throughout the day as opposed to three large ones is Kareena Kapoor's secret to staying in shape!
In addition to abstaining from parties, booze, and cigarettes, Akshay Kumar has never had tea or coffee! He eats six meals a day, all of which are handmade to his preference.
Every day, Shilpa Shetty makes it a point not to eat after 8 p.m. Shilpa says, "I always eat at least three hours before I go to bed so my body has the chance to work off the calories."
Homemade meals are Raveena Tandon's favorite. To stay in shape, she also makes a special kadha at home.
Katrina is a fitness enthusiast who supposedly eats a macrobiotic diet. She stays away from carbohydrates and separates her meals by two hours. She eats oatmeal and cereal for breakfast.
Ranveer has bread, bananas, and egg whites for breakfast. He typically eats a meal every three hours and makes sure all of his meals are high in protein. He takes protein drinks and dried fruits as snacks in between meals.