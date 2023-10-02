Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan walk hand-in-hand in loved-up photos

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were spotted out and about in Mumbai this week.

Aparna Parihar

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

So Much In Love

The adorable couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan held hands as they were spotted in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Causal Yet Stylish

The two actors looked stylish even though they sported a casual look during their recent appearance together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif's ;Look

Saif paired a maroon kurta with a pair of denims. He opted for shades to finish the look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cool And Casual

Kareena managed to make heads turn even though she paired a black top with striped trousers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Recent Project

Kareena Kapoor was recently seen in Netflix's popular series Jaane Jaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaane Jaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her OTT debut with crime-thriller Jaane Jaan which was directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For Paps

Saif Ali Khan joins hands as he poses for photos.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Couple Goals

The duo clearly gave couple goals as they walked towards their cars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All About Love

Saif also blew kisses at the cameras.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

