Kartik Aaryan and more: Top 8 Bollywood celebs who are Teetotallers
Nikita Thakkar
| Nov 06, 2024
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Kartik Aaryan recently revealed that he does not drink and rather has never touched alcohol in life.
Among other Bollywood celebs who do not drink alcohol is John Abraham. The actor who is a fitness freak doesn't drink or smoke.
Akshay Kumar follows a very disciplined lifestyle. The actor does not drink or smoke. He refrains from attending Bollywood parties too.
Hrithik Roshan, who is known as the Greek God of Bollywood, also reportedly does not drink alcohol.
Ayushmann Khurrana has reportedly never touched alcohol in his life. He is a fitness freak and believes in healthy living.
It was his brother Aparshakti Khurrana who revealed that they do not drink alcohol due to their strict father.
Back in 2015, Taapsee Pannu turned down an endorsement for a liquor brand stating that she is a teetotaller.
As per several reports, Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress Vidya Balan too does not consume alcohol.
Reportedly, Sonu Sood, who is known for his philanthropic work, does not drink alcohol.
Sidharth Malhotra, who is among the fittest stars of Bollywood, is also on this list of stars who avoid alcohol.
