Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and other Bollywood actors who have rented their co-actor's houses
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 19, 2024
It's not unusual for actors to rent out a fellow celebrity's home.
Stars who have leased other celebrities' residences in the last few years include Aditi Rao Hydari, Kriti Sanon, and Kartik Aaryan.
According to rumors, Varun and Natasha, the new parents, would take up residence in the property by the sea that Hrithik Roshan has been living in.
Although Aditi Rao Hydari has an apartment in Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai, the actor allegedly paid Rs 2.31 lakh a month to rent an apartment from Malaika Arora.
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan rented out his Juhu duplex house to Kriti Sanon back in 2021.
Kartik Aaryan spent an astounding Rs 7.5 lakh per month to rent Shahid Kapoor's 3,681 square foot, seafront condo in Juhu back in January 2023.
Actor Imran Khan and his partner Lekha Washington are said to have paid Rs 9 lakh a month for three years to rent a three-story apartment on Carter Road in Bandra from Karan Johar.
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez occupied Priyanka Chopra's Rs 7 crore Juhu residence in 2021.
