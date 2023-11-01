Karwa Chauth 2023: Enhance the look of your sarees and lehangas with these hairstyles, jhumkas, mehendis
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
Weaving a neat bun with gajras or simple flowers looks super elegant on a lady.
If you love jhumkas, go for this 2 in 1 look to get a hair accessory as well.
This Karwa Chauth, try kangans along with chudis to get a royal look.
Enhance your attire with a potli bag which compliments your overall look.
If you are not a fan of heavy jewellery, you can definitely go for a light weighted maang tika and a nath.
Bring back the fashion of embroidered juttis to pair with your outfit.
Apply beautiful henna designs on your hands to spread a beautiful fragrance.
Get a matching pooja thali to complete your Karwa Chauth look for 2023.
