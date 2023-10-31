Karwa Chauth 2023 mehendi designs inspired by Bollywood actresses
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023
Bridal Mehendis are always in vogue just like Sonam Kapoor.
Here's Deepika's bridal mehendi for some inspo.
If you like bridal designs for Karwa Chauth, Deepika's mehendi is gorgeous.
Here's a glimpse of Katrina Kaif's bridal mehendi.
If you want a minimalistic mehendi design, here's Kiara for inspiration.
Alia Bhatt also went minimalistic with mandala design.
Mouni Roy designed Shiv-Parvati on her hand on her first Karwa Chauth.
Here's Priyanka Chopra's mehendi design.
If you love elbow-length mehendis, here's Soha Ali Khan's mehendi.
Vidya Balan's pro-minimalistic mehendi for those who are not too fond of henna.
Opt for Bipasha Basu's mehendi if you like something sweet and simple.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is very culturally rooted. If you love doing everything by going all out, opt for such a heavy design.
Anushka Sharma also had a simple but elegant Mehendi during her wedding.
