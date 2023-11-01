Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time for Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Noida, Mumbai

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023

The wait to break the fast will get over at 8:15 pm for the ladies of New Delhi.

Lucknow will witness the moonrise at 8:05 pm this time.

On the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth, women can see the ‘chaand’ at 8:14 pm in Noida.

Women can break their fast by looking at the moon at 8:06 pm in Dehradun.

At 8:59 pm Mumbaikers can finally break their fast and do the Karwa Chauth rituals.

Chaand will appear in the sky at 8:16 pm in Agra, just 2 minutes after appearing in Noida.

You can see the moon at 7:51 pm in Patna and have fruits to break the ‘vrat’.

Ladies in Kolkata can have a sight of the moon by going to their balconies at 7:46 pm.

If in Chandigarh, you can watch the moon at 8:10 pm from the terrace of your home.

