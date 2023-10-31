Karwa Chauth 2023: Top 10 full hand mehendi designs for front and back
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023
Begin a new married life with the blessings of Lord Ganesha.
Perfect design for those who are expecting a child.
Blend of traditional and modern patterns.
This is surely giving a royal feel.
Symmetrical designs are always trending.
Keeping it cute and simple.
Flaunt your wedding ring!
Mehndi design for a newly wedded bride.
Repeated circles are back again!
Simple is elegant.
