Katina Kaif's birthday: Educational qualification, ex boyfriends and more

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 16, 2024

Beauty Ventures: In 2019, Katrina Kaif, in association with Nykaa, she introduced a line of cosmetics under the name "Kay Beauty."

Favorite meal: She has stated in interviews that dahi chawal, a basic Indian meal of rice and yogurt, is her favorite food.

British Citizenship: Katrina was born in Hong Kong, moved to London, and then settled in India, giving her British citizenship.

Early Career: Katrina modeled in London for commercials and fashion shows before moving to Bollywood.

Her language skills included learning Telugu and Malayalam in addition to Hindi for her roles in South Indian films.

Katrina is well-known for her strict fitness routine, which combines weight training, cardio, and dancing exercises.

Education: Her family moved frequently, so she was homeschooled by her mother and hired tutors; she did not complete college.

Katrina's ex-boyfriends include Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she had a public romance, and Salman Khan, with whom she dated for a number of years and is still close friends.

