Katrina Kaif and more Top 10 Bollywood divas who rocked the full sleeves blouse trend
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024
For Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, Katrina Kaif wore a golden saree with a full-sleeve blouse and looked stunning.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone paired her banarasi saree with a full sleeves plain blouse and looked absolutely ravishing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's proof that Deepika Padukone has been in love with full-sleeve blouse trend for a long time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor's black heavy work saree and the matching netted blouse in full-sleeve is making her look WOW.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's Shilpa Shetty teaching you how to rock winter saree look with ease.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara opted for a full-sleeve blouse on her wedding day and set major fashion goals for all.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar actress Shruti Haasan's off-shoulder full-sleeve blouse look is something that every fashionista should bookmark.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday knows how to make heads turn. The actress looks mesmerising in this red embellished saree and deep neck, full-sleeve blouse.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pastel pink saree look is to die-for. She is indeed one of the most gorgeous divas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut is fashion queen and one must take cues from her for saree looks.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Indian thriller web series on OTT that will keep you thoroughly engaged
Find Out More