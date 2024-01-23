Katrina Kaif and more Top 10 Bollywood divas who rocked the full sleeves blouse trend

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024

For Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, Katrina Kaif wore a golden saree with a full-sleeve blouse and looked stunning.

Deepika Padukone paired her banarasi saree with a full sleeves plain blouse and looked absolutely ravishing.

Here's proof that Deepika Padukone has been in love with full-sleeve blouse trend for a long time.

Janhvi Kapoor's black heavy work saree and the matching netted blouse in full-sleeve is making her look WOW.

Here's Shilpa Shetty teaching you how to rock winter saree look with ease.

Nayanthara opted for a full-sleeve blouse on her wedding day and set major fashion goals for all.

Salaar actress Shruti Haasan's off-shoulder full-sleeve blouse look is something that every fashionista should bookmark.

Ananya Panday knows how to make heads turn. The actress looks mesmerising in this red embellished saree and deep neck, full-sleeve blouse.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pastel pink saree look is to die-for. She is indeed one of the most gorgeous divas.

Kangana Ranaut is fashion queen and one must take cues from her for saree looks.

Thanks For Reading!

