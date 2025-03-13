Katrina Kaif’s ethnic looks that prove she’s the ultimate desi queen
Try out these ethnic looks by Katrina Kaif to uplift your look!
Vidhi
| Mar 13, 2025
Here are some amazing intriguing ethnic looks inspired by Katrina Kaif that you can adopt to upgrade your wardrobe.
Pastel green net saree with heavy border exudes elegance.
Yellow satin saree styled with a messy bun radiates simplicity and grace.
White lehenga paired with deep v-neckline blouse looks ethereal.
Rose pink silk saree with corset blouse makes heads turn!
A pastel pink suit set evokes charming vibes.
A classy black saree paired with a boat neck blouse is perfect for professional events.
Katrina shines in a blush pink embroidered saree exuding gorgeousness.
Pastel white lehenga with intricate work makes the look captivating.
A floral lehenga contrasting with brown chunari and blouse radiates glam.
A sheer net saree with a closed necklined blouse evokes ethnic charm.
Thanks For Reading!
