Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: How rich is Asim Riaz after all?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 01, 2024
One of the competitors on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim Riaz, is currently in the spotlight due to the controversy that has erupted around him.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asim brought up his ability to purchase automobiles every six months during their argument.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asim currently has an impressive 7.6 million Instagram followers, and his bodybuilding and fitness videos attract a lot of interest from viewers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
According to reports, Asim Riaz will receive Rs. 20 lakh a week for his work on KKK.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Speaking of his collection of vehicles, Asim Riaz paid Rs. 68 lakh for a BMW 5 series sports car back in 2020.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In addition, he owns a Jeep Rubicon and an Audi Q7, which are valued at Rs. 66.64 lakh and Rs. 82.49 lakh, respectively.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
According to reports, Asim Riaz receives a salary of around Rs. 1.5 crore year, or Rs. 20 lakh each month. He makes the most of his money from acting, modeling, and brand endorsements.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asim's estimated net worth is approximately Rs. 41 crore, according to reports. It is said that he recently bought an apartment in Mumbai that faces the sea.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 popular controversies of Urvashi Rautela
Find Out More