Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: How rich is Asim Riaz after all?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2024

One of the competitors on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim Riaz, is currently in the spotlight due to the controversy that has erupted around him.

Asim brought up his ability to purchase automobiles every six months during their argument.

Asim currently has an impressive 7.6 million Instagram followers, and his bodybuilding and fitness videos attract a lot of interest from viewers.

According to reports, Asim Riaz will receive Rs. 20 lakh a week for his work on KKK.

Speaking of his collection of vehicles, Asim Riaz paid Rs. 68 lakh for a BMW 5 series sports car back in 2020.

In addition, he owns a Jeep Rubicon and an Audi Q7, which are valued at Rs. 66.64 lakh and Rs. 82.49 lakh, respectively.

According to reports, Asim Riaz receives a salary of around Rs. 1.5 crore year, or Rs. 20 lakh each month. He makes the most of his money from acting, modeling, and brand endorsements.

Asim's estimated net worth is approximately Rs. 41 crore, according to reports. It is said that he recently bought an apartment in Mumbai that faces the sea.

