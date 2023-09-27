Khushi Kapoor looks sophisticated in a white dress for Dior show

Khushi Kapoor, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, has shared gorgeous photos from her recent trip to Paris.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Khushi Kapoor was recently in Paris to attend the Dior show.

The actor showcased her slender frame in a white outfit.

The actor won hearts with her chic look from Paris.

Khushi looked gorgeous in the white monochrome dress featuring a fitted bodice.

The outfit also featured flare on the lower half.

Khushi finished the look with a mini black bag and black heels.

Khushi Kapoor has often impressed her fans with her sartorial choices.

Khushi Kapoor attended the show with Anya Taylor Joy, Robert Pattinson and others.

Khushi Kapoor will make her acting debut with Archies.

Khushi Kapoor will play Betty Cooper in Archies.

