KKR players Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine and other's luxurious lifestyle and networth
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 26, 2024
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, whose estimated net worth is Rs 174 crore, was hired by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore, as reported.
For KKR, Andre Russell has been an important player. His alleged net worth is a staggering Rs 57 crore.
Renowned for his daring batting approach, Rinku Singh reportedly commands an annual salary of 60 lakhs and a net worth of approximately Rs 7 crore.
According to reports, Shreyas Iyer is worth an estimated $7 million, or roughly Rs 58 crore. Iyer owns a lavish apartment in Lower Parel that is valued at more than Rs 11 crore.
Phil Salt, an English batsman, was recruited for a base salary of Rs 1.5 crore. Salt's estimated net worth is Rs. 8 crore, per reports.
Sunil Narine, who presently has a contract at Rs 6 crore, is said to have an estimated net worth of $16 million (about Rs 130 crore).
The Kolkata Knight Riders roster features a number of talented young Indian players in addition to these well-known cricketers.
These include Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, and Ramandeep Singh and more.
