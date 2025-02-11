Know about Gautam Adani's daughter-in-law Paridhi
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 11, 2025
Paridhi got married to Gautam Adani elder son Karan Adani in 2013.
She is the daughter of Cyril Shroff, the Managing Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and her mother Vandana is also a lawyer.
Coming to education, she completed her degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Mumbai and then completed her Bachelor of Laws at the Government Law College in Mumbai.
For further studies she attended the French business school in Fontainebleau and also studied at the Institut Villa Pierrefeu, a well-known finishing school in Montreux, Switzerland.
According to her LinkedIn profile, she also advises businesses on adapting to digital platforms, cloud-based solutions, and compliance with new technology regulations.
While being part of one of India's richest families, Paridhi has built a successful career as a lawyer.
Paridhi Adani heads the Gujarat office of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, based in Ahmedabad, where she currently works as a partner.
She handles corporate law and works closely with clients in various sectors.
She is the daughter-in-law of Gautam Adani, one of the richest persons in India.
Paridhi Adani is a successful lawyer and partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.
In 2016, the couple had a daughter named Anuradha.
