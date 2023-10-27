Know why Korean girls slap themselves to get a glass like skin

Korean beauty secrets are getting pretty popular all around. But read this before you try the tips and tricks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
As shocking as it sounds, Korean girls are obsessed with this easy to do action to circulate the blood flow and get a glowing face.
The intake of essential fruits and veggies is a must to get a healthier skin naturally.
Keeping good care of your skin is very important. Hence, for an even skin drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.
Be it your house, office, gym or park, having a sheet mask won't harm you and anyone around you.
Want a glass like reflection? Start applying ample sun protection to save your sensitive skin from the harsh rays of sun.
If you don't want to spend your money on expensive products then homemade fermented rice water would be your potion.
Instead of getting confused between so many skincare products, go for a homemade mask which will brighten and tighten your skin pores.
Minimizing the use of devices like phones and laptops will keep your skin protected from the harmful radiations.
