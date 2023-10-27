Know why Korean girls slap themselves to get a glass like skin

Korean beauty secrets are getting pretty popular all around. But read this before you try the tips and tricks.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023

Slapping trick

As shocking as it sounds, Korean girls are obsessed with this easy to do action to circulate the blood flow and get a glowing face.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gotta get Collagen

The intake of essential fruits and veggies is a must to get a healthier skin naturally.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Water is your BFF

Keeping good care of your skin is very important. Hence, for an even skin drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sheet mask supremacy

Be it your house, office, gym or park, having a sheet mask won't harm you and anyone around you.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lots of SPF

Want a glass like reflection? Start applying ample sun protection to save your sensitive skin from the harsh rays of sun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

DIY (Do It Yourself)

If you don't want to spend your money on expensive products then homemade fermented rice water would be your potion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Homemade products are the best

Instead of getting confused between so many skincare products, go for a homemade mask which will brighten and tighten your skin pores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keep electronics at bay

Minimizing the use of devices like phones and laptops will keep your skin protected from the harmful radiations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 South Indian cop thriller movies to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

 

 Find Out More