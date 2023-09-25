Korean Actor Lee Sang Yeob to marry girlfriend in March

Popular actor Lee Sang Yeob has finally announced what his fans have been waiting for.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
Actor Lee Sang Yeob who is being lauded for My Lovely Boxer, is all set to get married in March 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After a report regarding his wedding went viral, his agency confirmed the news to his fans.
For the unversed, Lee Sang Yeob has been dating a non-celebrity whose identity remains undisclosed.
As reports suggest, Lee Sang Yeob has already started preparing for the much-anticipated wedding.
In a recent video that went viral on social media, Lee's marriage was predicted to take place in 2024.
Lee Sang Yeob is the grandson of the late entrepreneur Kim Jong Jin of POSCO and Dongkuk Steel.
Lee Sang Yeob made his debut with a small role in KBS2's A Happy Woman which featured Yoon Jung Hee, Kim Suk Hoon and Jung Gyu Woon.
Since then, Lee Sang Yeob has appeared in several reality shows, movies and K-dramas.
Lee Sang Yeob is popular for Living Among the Rich, The Innocent Man, Jang Ok-jung, Living by Love, While You Were Sleeping among other projects.
