Korean actors follow this skincare routine for bright skin

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2024

Explore two distinct face cleansers each day as you go on a double cleanse trip.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Exfoliation removes dirt and dullness from the skin, revealing skin that is renewed and invigorated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dedicated toning sessions will firm up your complexion and tighten your pores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With an opulent selection of face serums, you can accentuate your natural beauty and brightness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Choose the ideal moisturizer for your skin type to seal in moisture and hydration.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apply SPF to your skin every day to protect it from the sun's harmful rays.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Treat under-eye circles specifically using eye masks or calming lotions to bid adieu to them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Add a weekly mask to your routine to give your skin a nurturing boost.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before The Broken News 2, best journalism-related movies and web series to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More