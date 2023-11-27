Korean beauty advice from our favourite K-Drama and K-Pop Stars

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023

Now is the perfect moment to delve into the fascinating world of Korean skincare if you've ever wondered what it's like to have that glow approved by Korean celebrities.

Bae Suzy maintains immaculately dewy skin. The well-known singer and actress swears by the 4-2-4 cleansing method.

It is a four-step skincare routine that is comparable to double cleansing, for her radiant complexion.

The model-turned-actor, Nam Joo-hyuk, who is well-known for his boyish good features, shared his skincare advice: use SPF.

Who better to represent the idea that some men mature like good wine than Hyun Bin? His use of moisturizer is the key to his flawless skin.

Son Ye-jin, the actress from Crash Landing on You, finds that a fuss-free, minimalist skincare regimen is ideal for her naturally oily skin and believes in less is more.

One sheet mask every day is how actor Park Seo-joon maintains his age-defying shine on his face.

Song Hye-kyo enjoys using her imagination to create her own face masks at home, even though she is one of Sulwhasoo's most sought-after endorsers in South Korea.

