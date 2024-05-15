Korean beauty hacks with rice water that are easy and impactful

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2024

The globe is now hooked to Korean beauty hacks. A lot of people desire the glass-like skin like Korean actresses.

Rice water makes for the most essential ingredient in the Korean beauty regime. Here are some beauty hacks.

Use rice water as a skin toner. Using a soaked cotton ball, apply rice water after washing face.

Rice water can also be used as a cleanser.

Rice water makes for a natural and easy-to-use ingredient to make a face mask to get a glowing skin.

Rice Water can also be used to reduce tanning when mixed with Aloe Vera and applied on face.

It can also be used as a mist. Store it in a spray bottle and splash it on face when needed. Wash it with warm water.

Long and lustrous hair add the charm and rice water works wonder for tresses too.

One can use rice water to rinse hair and scalp after wash and it works as a natural conditioner.

One can even make hair mask. Leave it for some time and rinse thoroughly.

