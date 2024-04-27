Korean beauty regime followed by K-drama actresses
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Apr 27, 2024
Every day, switch up your face wash routine by doing two distinct ones.
Exfoliation can revitalize your skin by removing dead cells and grime, revealing a brighter, more radiant complexion.
Use toner to give your pores a polished, smooth finish and tightening effect.
Use facial serums to enhance your natural attractiveness and keep a radiant shine.
Use the appropriate moisturizer to adequately hydrate your skin and maintain a healthy moisture balance.
Wear SPF clothes when engaging in outdoor activities to protect your skin from the sun's damaging rays.
Weekly masks will help your skincare routine for a more radiant, well-hydrated complexion.
Use specialty eye creams or masks for delicate area care to address under-eye issues.
