Korean beauty rituals followed by actresses
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 04, 2024
The Korean skincare ritual starts with double cleansing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Then you have to exfoliate your skin with a mild face scrub.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Toners can be applied then to soften the skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Face serums makes your skin strong and healthy from within.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Next you can apply a cream or a moisturizer to seal the previous layers of products.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
SPF cream is mandatory to apply, no matter whether you are staying at home or going out.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Undereye creams can do wonders for your skin if applied at night.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Koreans love using sheetmasks to keep their skin cool and moisturized.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Heeramandi 2, Top 8 period drama sequels that are a must-watch on OTT
Find Out More