Korean beauty rituals for every type of skin
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 21, 2024
To get smooth, Korean-style skin, start with a double cleanse.
Rub off excess oil and debris by exfoliating. For your skincare regimen, it's a crucial step.
Ascertain that the toner you use is appropriate for your type of skin.
Using the right serum will help heal and nourish your skin.
Moisturize and nurture your skin by applying thick layers of product.
Make sure you prioritize eye care by using an under-eye cream that addresses wrinkles, dark circles, and other concerns.
Finally in your skincare process, apply SPF, whether it's in the morning or the evening.
Apply a sheet mask once a week for weekly natural glow. Your appearance will get younger as a result.
