Korean beauty routine to try this Christmas for a natural glow
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023
As everyone knows, taking care of one's skin requires a more involved process that takes at least 28 days to provide noticeable results.
So, with Christmas just a month away, here is a carefully chosen, fast and simple skincare routine from the Korean skincare industry.
Make use of oil and foam based cleaners for double cleansing of the face.
An essential component of the Korean skincare routine is exfoliation.Therefore, once a week, exfoliate your skin and remove any dead skin.
You can exfoliate your skin using a chemical or physical exfoliant.
Use a clarifying volcanic clay mask to detox and brighten your skin.
Volcanic clay is a key component of a face mask that detoxifies and thoroughly cleans the skin, pore to epidermal layer.
Lastly, don’t forget to use SPF as it protects your skin and the additional products applied as it creates a protective layer over them.
