Korean beauty rules for every woman

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024

Start by double cleaning your skin if you want to have glass-like skin like any Korean.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To remove all interior oil and dirt, give your face a thorough exfoliation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It's important to use the appropriate toner for your skin type, yet sometimes people overlook this step.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To treat and nourish your skin, dab on the appropriate serum based on its kind.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For a glowing, natural radiance, incorporate a weekly sheet mask treatment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use thick layers of moisturizer to ensure that your skin receives adequate moisture and nutrition.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SPF should always be applied last when doing your skincare, whether it's in the morning or evening.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eyecare is important as well, hence, use an under eye cream for dark circles, wrinkles etc.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 best shounen animes to watch on Amazon Prime Video

 

 Find Out More