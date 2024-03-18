Korean beauty rules for every woman
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024
Start by double cleaning your skin if you want to have glass-like skin like any Korean.
To remove all interior oil and dirt, give your face a thorough exfoliation.
It's important to use the appropriate toner for your skin type, yet sometimes people overlook this step.
To treat and nourish your skin, dab on the appropriate serum based on its kind.
For a glowing, natural radiance, incorporate a weekly sheet mask treatment.
Use thick layers of moisturizer to ensure that your skin receives adequate moisture and nutrition.
SPF should always be applied last when doing your skincare, whether it's in the morning or evening.
Eyecare is important as well, hence, use an under eye cream for dark circles, wrinkles etc.
