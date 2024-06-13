Korean beauty rules that are popular in Korea

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2024

Wash your face by following the double cleansing routine.

Exfoliation is important if you want completely clear skin free from dirt.

Drink enough water to stay hydrated and glow from within.

Korean people use under eye creams at night to fight wrinkles.

Taking care of your lips is also an important step in the Korean skincare routine.

Get steam once in a month in order to refresh your skin.

Korean sheet masks are getting popular everywhere.

Face serums are a powerful way of giving nutrients to the skin.

