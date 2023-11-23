Korean beauty secret: How rice water can get you great skin and hair
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023
If rice hair is good at anything, it's definitely keeping hair hydrated. Minimizes the frizz that results from surface friction.
Best of all, it makes hair ends smooth, reduces knots and tangles and keeps hair hydrated even in extremely humid conditions.
It works wonders for treating brittle hair. Increases the shine and gloss of hair and softens broken hair.
Rice water is an excellent hair strengthener and silkener.It's an excellent low-cost solution if you have fragile hair.
The skin-lightening properties of rice water are believed to be effective by some individuals.
Rice wine, or fermented rice water, can aid in repairing sun-damaged skin. Rice wine keeps your skin soft by increasing the amount of collagen in it.
Sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), an ingredient in many personal care products, is known to irritate skin. Rice water is known to help with this skin irritation and gives a soothing effect to your skin.
Applying rice water externally is said to be useful to assist in healing and soothing skin blemishes brought on by skin conditions like eczema.
