Korean beauty secrets for enviable hair

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024

To cleanse without removing natural oils, use mild shampoos.

Put your scalp's health first by cleaning and exfoliating it frequently.

Use masks or deep conditioning treatments to hydrate hair.

Reduce the use of heat styling and adopt protective hairstyles.

Keep up a healthy, balanced diet full of nutrients that are good for hair.

Plan for routine cuts to avoid breakage and split ends.

Minimize hair washing to avoid scalp problems and dryness.

Rinse your hair in cold water to seal the cuticles and add shine.

Silk pillowcases help prevent frizz and damage to hair as you sleep.

