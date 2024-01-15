Korean beauty secrets for glowing skin in all seasons around the year

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024

A good skincare routine starts with cleansing your face. This helps remove makeup, oil, and dirt from your skin.

Now exfoliate your skin with a light scrub to clear your skin.

The next step in a Korean morning skincare routine is toning. In Western skincare regimens, this step is frequently omitted, yet it's crucial to getting that dewy look.

The next step in Korean skincare is applying essence. This procedure should be done on your face after cleansing and toning, but before applying moisturizer.

Sheet masks are very essential and should be used once a week.

The time has arrived to utilize eye cream. While you can use an eye cream at any point throughout your morning routine, Koreans prefer to apply it right before using a moisturizer.

The next step in the Korean skincare routine is applying moisturizer to the face. A good moisturizer will keep your skin nourished, hydrated, and radiant all day.

In Korean skincare procedures, applying day cream, also referred to as sunscreen, is the last step.

One can also opt for a lip scrub to exfoliate your lips.

