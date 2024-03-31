Korean beauty secrets that'll give you celebrity like skin

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2024

Double cleansing at the start of your skincare process will give it an opulent, Korean-inspired vibe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Include exfoliation to get rid of pollutants and extra oil for skin that looks younger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For best effects, match your toner exactly to your skin tone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use a focused serum to boost vigor and brightness. Serums are super important.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For a glowing complexion, give yourself a weekly sheet mask treatment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deeply hydrate your skin with a thick moisturizer for smooth, silky skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apply SPF for critical sun protection during the day and at night.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use a targeted eye cream to combat the indications of aging around the eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 classic Korean movies that are a must-watch

 

 Find Out More