Korean beauty secrets that'll give you celebrity like skin
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 31, 2024
Double cleansing at the start of your skincare process will give it an opulent, Korean-inspired vibe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Include exfoliation to get rid of pollutants and extra oil for skin that looks younger.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For best effects, match your toner exactly to your skin tone.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Use a focused serum to boost vigor and brightness. Serums are super important.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For a glowing complexion, give yourself a weekly sheet mask treatment.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deeply hydrate your skin with a thick moisturizer for smooth, silky skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Apply SPF for critical sun protection during the day and at night.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Use a targeted eye cream to combat the indications of aging around the eyes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 classic Korean movies that are a must-watch
Find Out More