Korean beauty steps for everyday routine

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2024

The first thing you should perform is a double cleanse. For it, use two different face washes each day.

The next step in assisting with dirt removal is to scrub or exfoliate your skin.

Toners are usually applied after and help to tighten pores. Take well-informed actions.

Face serums are extremely significant, even though they are sometimes disregarded in skin care operations. They might even provide a healthy glow to your skin.

To increase the hydration of your skin, liberally apply a face lotion or moisturizer.

In the end, SPF will protect your skin from the harmful impacts of the sun.

Moreover, some individuals may employ eye creams if they think they need to work on their under eye area.

You can give your skin the right amount of hydration and shine once a week by applying a homemade or store-bought mask.

