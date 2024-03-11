Korean beauty tips every woman should know
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024
Use thorough cleaning methods to get rid of any last bits of debris for best results.
Exfoliating your skin once a week is an excellent method of removing dead skin cells, so don't overlook it.
After exfoliation, toners are used every day to tighten pores.
Using serum in your everyday routine will give you a complexion that is luminous and youthful-looking.
Selecting the right moisturizer for your skin type is essential if you want to keep your skin hydrated.
Apply sunscreen after moisturizing to protect against UV rays on a daily basis.
Once a week Korean sheet masks will improve and complement your skincare regimen.
Use eye cream every day to keep your eyes wrinkle-free and youthful.
