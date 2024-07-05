Korean beauty tips that are 10/10

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 05, 2024

The most loved step in the Korean skincare routine is the first one, that is, double cleansing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Exfoliation comes next which is important to remove the dirt hidden inside the cells.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Light weight toners could be applied now to tighten the pores of the skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A good branded moisturizer is a must so that your skin remains oil free.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Korean sheetmasks are the products that can instantly give a natural glow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Undereye creams are brilliant for using them at night.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Serums should be included in your routine to make your skin look younger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Whatever happens, never forget to use SPF before going out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT that are rewatchable anytime anywhere

 

 Find Out More