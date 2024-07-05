Korean beauty tips that are 10/10
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 05, 2024
The most loved step in the Korean skincare routine is the first one, that is, double cleansing.
Exfoliation comes next which is important to remove the dirt hidden inside the cells.
Light weight toners could be applied now to tighten the pores of the skin.
A good branded moisturizer is a must so that your skin remains oil free.
Korean sheetmasks are the products that can instantly give a natural glow.
Undereye creams are brilliant for using them at night.
Serums should be included in your routine to make your skin look younger.
Whatever happens, never forget to use SPF before going out.
