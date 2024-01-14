Korean beauty tips to get back lost glow
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024
The first tip to get back the glowing skin is to try facial exercises. You can also get a V-shaped jawline just like Park Sin Hye.
One of the beauty tips that Koreans follow is of scrubbing face with a soft cloth damped in warm water.
Korean women swear by double cleansing method. Clean the face is important but so is preserving the natural glow.
Rejuvenate your skin using face masks. Charcoal masks are also something that is a part of Korean beauty regime.
One ground rule of Korean beauty regime is that sunscreen is mandatory.
Adding rice water to skin care regime is also a must. It helps reducing dark circles and gives glowing skin.
Opt for organic essence to get a brighter skin without any harmful effects.
Maintaining the pH level is considered to be very important. Thus applying toner after washing your face is highly recommended.
Applying of Ampoule has now become a part of Korean skin care routine. It works as a serum.
The most important tip is to not sleep with your makeup on.
