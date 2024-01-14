Korean beauty tips to get back lost glow

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024

The first tip to get back the glowing skin is to try facial exercises. You can also get a V-shaped jawline just like Park Sin Hye.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One of the beauty tips that Koreans follow is of scrubbing face with a soft cloth damped in warm water.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Korean women swear by double cleansing method. Clean the face is important but so is preserving the natural glow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rejuvenate your skin using face masks. Charcoal masks are also something that is a part of Korean beauty regime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One ground rule of Korean beauty regime is that sunscreen is mandatory.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adding rice water to skin care regime is also a must. It helps reducing dark circles and gives glowing skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Opt for organic essence to get a brighter skin without any harmful effects.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maintaining the pH level is considered to be very important. Thus applying toner after washing your face is highly recommended.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Applying of Ampoule has now become a part of Korean skin care routine. It works as a serum.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The most important tip is to not sleep with your makeup on.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Panchayat season 3, Top 10 best movies, web series of Jitendra Kumar to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More