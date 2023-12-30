Korean beauty tips to get the natural glow in just 5 minutes

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 30, 2023

If you want to get a natural glowing face that too in just 5 mins then these simple tricks are just for you.

The very first step is to double cleanse your face with different face wash according to your skin type.

Your choice of face wash could be either oil based or foam based or gel based depending upon your skin and comfort.

Then to remove the dead skin cells you can quickly opt for a smooth scrub.

Next, simply put a toner on your face, either on a cotton pad or spray it on your face.

After it has been absorbed in your skin, apply a button sized serum to give a smooth look to your skin.

Much is not required as the second last step is to apply a basic layer of moisturizer.

Lastly, you should apply a good SPF cream to protect your skin from the sun’s rays.

