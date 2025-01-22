Top 10 tips to have flawless skin like Korean celebrities

Roger Khuraijam | Jan 22, 2025

Korean celebrities are not only envied for their talent but also for their flawless skin. Here are some tips followed by Korean celebrities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Korean celebrities indulge in a steamy shower as steam helps open the pores and remove dirt and impurities.

Double cleansing is a process used by Korean celebrities to thoroughly cleanse the pores and remove the debris and makeup.

Permanent exfoliation removes the dead skin and promotes new skin to rejuvenate and is an essential step to attend glowing skin.

Essence helps the skin not only to hydrate but also gives it a radiant and youthful shine.

The glowing skin not only comes from daily routine but by drinking a lot of water.

Regular applying of sunscreen is one of their secrets of healthy-looking skin.

Commonly known as sleeping masks is a popular bedtime cure to make the skin hydrated in the morning.

Face yoga is a common routine which improves blood flow, reduces stress and tones the facial muscles.

Korean celebrities maintain their skin by avoiding harmful substances like alcohol, smoking.

Consistency is the key to having flawless and glowing skin.

